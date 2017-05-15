42375
39499

Kelowna  

Bacon murder trial begins

- | Story: 197081

Kelowna’s most notorious murder case was back in court on Monday.

Three men have applied to have their charges dismissed in the 2011 first-degree murder of Jonathan Bacon and the wounding of four other people.

The gang slaying shocked the city when Bacon, leader of the Red Scorpions gang, was gunned down outside the Grand Hotel in broad daylight on Aug. 14, 2011.

Michael Jones and Jason McBride were in court, and Jujhar Khun-Khun appeared by video wearing a prison-issued red sweatsuit.

"He is still having the after-effects of his recent surgery and has some issues, so he will signal to us if he needs to step away from the video recording to tend to those," said Khun-Khun's counsel.

Jones and McBride sat side by side in separate bulletproof enclosures.

A bulletproof glass wall separated the gallery from the courtroom floor. It appears no friends or family of the accused were present.

A heavy sheriff presence surrounded the courtroom, and three sheriffs were inside as the trial started. New X-ray and metal detectors were built at the Kelowna Law Courts to ramp-up security specifically for this trial.

Four days have been set aside to determine the trio's application, but it's doubtful a decision will be made by the end of this week. Evidence is expected to be called next Wednesday.

The complex trial has had dozens of pretrial conferences to determine what evidence will be admissible. The trial will be heard by judge alone, foregoing the default jury trial held in murder cases.

During the shooting, Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldiers member James Raich, Leah Hadden-Watts, niece of the Haney Hells Angels president, and another woman were all inside the Porsche SUV and injured in the gunfire.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41274
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3038012
2 sunset view ct.rancho mirage
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$2,179,000
more details
41381


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41227


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710