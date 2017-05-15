Bacon murder trial begins

Kelowna’s most notorious murder case was back in court on Monday.

Three men have applied to have their charges dismissed in the 2011 first-degree murder of Jonathan Bacon and the wounding of four other people.

The gang slaying shocked the city when Bacon, leader of the Red Scorpions gang, was gunned down outside the Grand Hotel in broad daylight on Aug. 14, 2011.

Michael Jones and Jason McBride were in court, and Jujhar Khun-Khun appeared by video wearing a prison-issued red sweatsuit.

"He is still having the after-effects of his recent surgery and has some issues, so he will signal to us if he needs to step away from the video recording to tend to those," said Khun-Khun's counsel.

Jones and McBride sat side by side in separate bulletproof enclosures.

A bulletproof glass wall separated the gallery from the courtroom floor. It appears no friends or family of the accused were present.

A heavy sheriff presence surrounded the courtroom, and three sheriffs were inside as the trial started. New X-ray and metal detectors were built at the Kelowna Law Courts to ramp-up security specifically for this trial.

Four days have been set aside to determine the trio's application, but it's doubtful a decision will be made by the end of this week. Evidence is expected to be called next Wednesday.

The complex trial has had dozens of pretrial conferences to determine what evidence will be admissible. The trial will be heard by judge alone, foregoing the default jury trial held in murder cases.

During the shooting, Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldiers member James Raich, Leah Hadden-Watts, niece of the Haney Hells Angels president, and another woman were all inside the Porsche SUV and injured in the gunfire.