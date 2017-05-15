41367
37404

Kelowna  

Dried out, back in action

- | Story: 197072

Kelowna Springs Golf Course was half under water this time last week.

Now, flood waters have receded, and the course is fully open.

"We are now cleaned up, and our back nine is open again as of this morning," general manager Ian Robertson said Monday.

When Mill Creek spilled its banks, the flood waters climbed to five feet deep on parts of the back nine, said Robertson.

"We estimate it was double the amount of water that the previous worst flood had."

Luckily, the course suffered no damage at all, he said, other than some damp – but now dried out – grass.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3038012
2 sunset view ct.rancho mirage
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$2,179,000
more details
39638


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41947


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535