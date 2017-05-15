Dried out, back in action

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Springs Golf Course was half under water this time last week.

Now, flood waters have receded, and the course is fully open.

"We are now cleaned up, and our back nine is open again as of this morning," general manager Ian Robertson said Monday.

When Mill Creek spilled its banks, the flood waters climbed to five feet deep on parts of the back nine, said Robertson.

"We estimate it was double the amount of water that the previous worst flood had."

Luckily, the course suffered no damage at all, he said, other than some damp – but now dried out – grass.