Sunny days ahead

The Okanagan is in for some hot, sunny weather after a cool start to the week.

By mid-week, Kelowna could see five straight days of sunshine, according to Environment Canada.

This afternoon, Kelowna should hit a high of 16 C with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the day.

Tuesday will see a high of only 12 C and showers off and on all day.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.

Thursday is when things start warming up. The sun will be out for most of the day, with cloudy periods and a high of 21 C. And Friday is looking beautiful with a high of 23 C.

Heading into the long weekend, it's going to get even nicer.

Saturday is calling for sunshine and 24 C, and Sunday will be the best day of the week at 25 C under sunny skies.