42371
42379

Kelowna  

Sunny days ahead

- | Story: 197060

The Okanagan is in for some hot, sunny weather after a cool start to the week. 

By mid-week, Kelowna could see five straight days of sunshine, according to Environment Canada. 

This afternoon, Kelowna should hit a high of 16 C with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the day. 

Tuesday will see a high of only 12 C and showers off and on all day. 

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C. 

Thursday is when things start warming up. The sun will be out for most of the day, with cloudy periods and a high of 21 C. And Friday is looking beautiful with a high of 23 C.

Heading into the long weekend, it's going to get even nicer. 

Saturday is calling for sunshine and 24 C, and Sunday will be the best day of the week at 25 C under sunny skies. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
42057


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42052


Monday Eats! – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Get in line for this weeks Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Help yourself to a full serving.
Climbers clean up a climbing route, huge rock falls down
Must Watch
If you are worried about their safety, rocks like that are the...
Goldie Hawn confirms Kate Hudson dated Nick Jonas
Showbiz
Goldie Hawn had no issues with her daughter Kate Hudson's...
Goalkeeper gifts goal to the other team with spectacularly boneheaded error
Must Watch
If you’re going to drop the ball in your box, it’s a...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653