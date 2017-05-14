Flood watch continues

Photo: Contributed A portion of the area on watch for rising lake waters along the shores of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

With Okanagan Lake keeping above "full pool," the Regional District of Central Okanagan is entering a new week with a continued warning of potential floods and maintaining an evacuation order on around 400 people.

Rain is still in the forecast for the region and snowpacks higher up in the mountains are still melting, which could continue to add to rising lake levels.

With evacuation orders still in place, the RDCO says sandbags shouldn't be moved, while lakeside residents should leave debris in its place along the shore to help block rising water and waves from spilling over and to ward off erosion.

The Emergency Social Services centre will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army at Sutherland Avenue and Burtch Road in Kelowna for those on evacuation orders and people requiring extra assistance.

The RDCO says the situation is being continuously monitored by staff, with orders and alerts to be posted on the regional district's emergency operations website.

The latest report from the RDCO shows water levels at 342.6 metres – 40 centimetres below the flood mark – with emergency officials planning for potential flooding if water rises above 343 metres.

The areas on watch for potential flooding due to high lake levels can be found at the maps section of the emergency operations website.

Officials with RDCO say they're hoping to see regular temperatures and minimal rainfall to allow the lake to drain with a more gradual inflow. Still, they say they're preparing for the worst, with portable bladder dams in stock and ready for deployment as protective barriers as required.

Residents in the flood watch areas are asked to move basement or crawl space items up to higher floors and to prepare to leave their homes if flooding hits their neighbourhood.

Boaters are being asked to watch for debris in the lake that may have been dragged into the lakes, to keep low speeds to minimize disturbance on the water and to keep a distance from shore.