Cops investigate 'popping'

Photo: Contributed
UPDATE: 5 p.m.
Crews on scene confirmed there is a small fire behind the store and RCMP are on route to investigate.
There is no further details available at this time.
ORIGINAL: 4:50 p.m.
Firefighters rushed to the Dollar Tree in Kelowna after reports of something burning nearby.
A witness from the scene said they heard something “popping” in the alley.
RCMP responded to the call at about 4:45 p.m. and are investigating.
Castanet will update as more information becomes available.