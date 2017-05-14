Cops investigate 'popping'

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5 p.m.



Crews on scene confirmed there is a small fire behind the store and RCMP are on route to investigate.

There is no further details available at this time.

ORIGINAL: 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to the Dollar Tree in Kelowna after reports of something burning nearby.

A witness from the scene said they heard something “popping” in the alley.

RCMP responded to the call at about 4:45 p.m. and are investigating.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.