Photo: Contributed

Drivers can expect delays on Ellis Street for a week due to water main upgrades.

Ellis Street at Doyle Avenue will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. on Monday till Friday at 4 p.m.

The southbound lane on Ellis Street will be closed between Cawston Avenue and Doyle Avenue.

The project is part of the improvements to Water Street and Doyle Avenue which is expected to be finished at the end of June.

To find an alternate route visit this link.