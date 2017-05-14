Alanna Kelly

A Kelowna store owner is devastated after her boutique was broken into Sunday morning.

Duke & Duchess store on Pandosy Street was broken into by two men around 5 a.m. When Cassie Bonthoux arrived at her store with police she found a rock had been through the front door and multiple pieces of clothing stolen.

“I feel violated, this is everything I have,” she said. “I am here everyday, I’ve put everything into this so to see someone treat it like that, it's pretty heartbreaking.”

Video camera surveillance inside the store shows the two men peering through the glass just before 4:30 a.m., and chucking a rock through the front-door about half an hour later.

“They had backpacks, motorcycle helmet on, some mask hiding their face,” she said.

The two men were in the store for just a minute and 10 seconds but could be seen ripping massive handfuls of clothing off the walls.

Bonthoux said this isn’t the first time her store has been robbed.

“What more can we do? We have our surveillance, alarms, tags on all the clothing,” she said. “In the four years we’ve been open, we have replaced three windows and two doors.... It’s been pretty rough.”

A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information and people are being asked to contact Bonthoux directly at 778-214-2405.