Kelowna  

Soggy conditions will last

Residents are being warned that flood conditions could persist until the end of June in the Central Okanagan.

Rain is in the forecast today and Monday, but on Saturday, there was some hope among residents in Lake Country they may soon be able to return to their homes.

Ross Zilkie stayed put this week as his neighbours left for higher ground while flood waters rose in their cul de sac.

He's lived in the area for 25 years and says he's never seen anything like it. But the water finally started to recede Saturday, and he's hopeful power will soon be restored to the neighbourhood.

Officials warn creeks that flooded earlier this week could overflow again, and concern is shifting to rising lake levels.

"We're getting sandbagged and prepared," said Randall Quinn.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

