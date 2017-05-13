Sun shines for Beer Fest

A few days ago, hosting an outdoor festival in Kelowna may have seemed like a risky move.

Despite fears of nasty weather and flooding, the clouds parted and the sun shone for the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

"The event gods are with us today," said Annmarie Lauer, festival manager.

Sixty breweries and cideries packed into Kelowna's Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon, serving drinks to upwards of 3,000 attendees.

The festival has grown by 20 breweries since last year, and more of the park was utilized to fit everyone in.

While some breweries were drank dry last year, the additional breweries made sure there was plenty to go around in 2017.

Organizers said they will definitely be back next year.

"You'll have to kick us out," said Katt Frew, festival director.