42423

Kelowna  

Sun shines for Beer Fest

- | Story: 196990

A few days ago, hosting an outdoor festival in Kelowna may have seemed like a risky move.

Despite fears of nasty weather and flooding, the clouds parted and the sun shone for the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival. 

"The event gods are with us today," said Annmarie Lauer, festival manager. 

Sixty breweries and cideries packed into Kelowna's Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon, serving drinks to upwards of 3,000 attendees. 

The festival has grown by 20 breweries since last year, and more of the park was utilized to fit everyone in. 

While some breweries were drank dry last year, the additional breweries made sure there was plenty to go around in 2017. 

Organizers said they will definitely be back next year. 

"You'll have to kick us out," said Katt Frew, festival director. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3059077
1 acre on rails to trails
$349,900
more details
42137


41479


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39389


⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡

Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what he’s doing, I would think there’s still a moment before he...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time
Galleries
Snapchats face swaps have transformed the humble selfie...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time (2)
Galleries
Weve witnessed the terrifyingface/nose swap of a dad and his...
Mom… there’s a lynx in the house…
Must Watch
There appears to be 30 seconds missing from the end of the video...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206