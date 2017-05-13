Landslide prompts evac

Photo: Contributed Not in the clear yet

UPDATE: 7:19 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for 17 properties along Kilkenny Place in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area of the regional district, due to a small landslide.

The following properties are on evacuation order: from 9567 to 9697 Kilkenny Place

Late Saturday afternoon, a small landslide came down in the Killiney Beach subdivision below Westside Road.

No one was hurt by the sloughing onto these lakeside properties below Kilkenny Place. The slide debris appears to affect at least one home.

Until slope stability is assessed, for their safety, eight residents of these properties are being accommodated by Emergency Support Services volunteers from Vernon.

The PreparedBC website has detailed information about what residents should look for to assess potential landslide conditions.

ORIGINAL

Property owners are being reminded that although some evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded, the area is not in the clear just yet.

At this time the evacuation order has been rescinded for 3545 Bulman Road. While there is no alert in place, the property owner should be prepared to leave on short notice if conditions change.

Approximately 400 people remain on evacuation order.

With water levels at record highs and snow remaining in the high elevation watersheds, the potential for flooding due to rain, wind or warm temperatures is still a risk.

These conditions for area lakes and creeks are expected to last well into June.

New and updated lake level flood watch maps are now available on the www.cordemergency.ca/map page.

All residents, including those no longer on order or alert, are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the flood watch event has fully ended.

Residents with dwellings along lakes and beach edges are instructed to not remove the debris along their property, as it can act as a barricade against rising waters and minimize erosion.

Boaters are reminded that lake levels are high with a significant amount of floating debris.

Boaters should keep their distance from shorelines and if possible keep speeds down as additional waves could cause disturbance to banks and beaches.

All residents are asked to remain prepared as the risk of flooding continues.

For updated information, go here