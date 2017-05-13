42423
42249

Kelowna  

NHL legend comes to town

- | Story: 196977

On the heels of the Edmonton Oilers losing their Western Conference semi-final series, an Oilers legend stopped by Kelowna.

Grant Fuhr, five-time Stanley Cup winning goalie and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, spent the sunny Saturday afternoon signing autographs for hockey fans of all ages.

Fuhr says he used to come to the Okanagan all the time when he taught at the Okanagan Hockey School in Penticton, but he hasn't been back in a few years.

A ten-year veteran of the Oilers, Fuhr says watching his old team make their playoff push was fun.

“It's going to get better and better every year,” he said.

Fuhr has faced down some of the greatest players to play the game, but he says one player stands out as the toughest to play against.

“I got to see Mario (Lemieux) in his prime,” Fuhr said. “A lot of good players, it was a good era to play in.”

In 2003, Fuhr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, a recognition of his greatness on the ice.

“The Hall of Fame was kind of the whipped cream on top of everything else,” Fuhr said. “There's some pretty good company in there.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3063552
840 Proserpine Road
Luke J. Menkes bedrooms RE/MAX Kelowna baths
$648,800
more details
40950


40308


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41052


⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡

Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what he’s doing, I would think there’s still a moment before he...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time
Galleries
Snapchats face swaps have transformed the humble selfie...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time (2)
Galleries
Weve witnessed the terrifyingface/nose swap of a dad and his...
Mom… there’s a lynx in the house…
Must Watch
There appears to be 30 seconds missing from the end of the video...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867