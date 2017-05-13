NHL legend comes to town

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

On the heels of the Edmonton Oilers losing their Western Conference semi-final series, an Oilers legend stopped by Kelowna.

Grant Fuhr, five-time Stanley Cup winning goalie and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, spent the sunny Saturday afternoon signing autographs for hockey fans of all ages.

Fuhr says he used to come to the Okanagan all the time when he taught at the Okanagan Hockey School in Penticton, but he hasn't been back in a few years.

A ten-year veteran of the Oilers, Fuhr says watching his old team make their playoff push was fun.

“It's going to get better and better every year,” he said.

Fuhr has faced down some of the greatest players to play the game, but he says one player stands out as the toughest to play against.

“I got to see Mario (Lemieux) in his prime,” Fuhr said. “A lot of good players, it was a good era to play in.”

In 2003, Fuhr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, a recognition of his greatness on the ice.

“The Hall of Fame was kind of the whipped cream on top of everything else,” Fuhr said. “There's some pretty good company in there.”