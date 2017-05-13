Institute ranks high schools

Photo: Contributed The Fraser Institute’s annual B.C. secondary school rankings was released Saturday.

The Fraser Institute’s annual B.C. secondary school rankings was released Saturday and while some schools passed with flying colours, others failed to make the grade.

The institute found a greater number of secondary schools in British Columbia have experienced declines in performance than have improved over the past four years.

In the Okanagan, Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby had the biggest decline dropping from 6.4 out of 10 in 2012 to 3.2 in 2016.

“Our annual report card reveals how schools perform year over year, so parents can quickly see if there are problems that must be corrected,” said Peter Cowley, director of school performance studies at the Fraser Institute.

The Report Card on British Columbia’s Secondary Schools, 2017 ranks 293 public and independent secondary schools based on seven academic indicators using student results from annual province-wide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

While this year’s report card shows 27 schools have improved their overall rating over the past four years, a greater number of schools — 33 — have declining ratings over the same period.

OKM in Kelowna was ranked 25th overall for secondary schools with a ranking of 8.2. Aberdeen Hall, placed 28th with a ranking of 8.1.

Kelowna Christian School placed 30th with an 8.0 rating, while Summerland Secondary was 58th with a 6.6; Heritage Christian school ranked 67th with a 7.6 rating and Kelowna Secondary school and Princess Margaret in Penticton each came in at 71 with a ranting of 7.1.

The highest ranked school in the North Okangan was Kalamalka Secondary in 101st place with a rating of 6.7.

Pen High also placed at 101 with a 6.7 rating.

“Parents with children at schools with declining results or consistent low performance should ask the principal to explain the school’s plan to turn those poor results into greater student success,” Cowley said.

“And principals at these schools would do well to consult with their colleagues at improving schools and learn how they accomplished their turnarounds.”

A full list of schools and their rankings can be found online.