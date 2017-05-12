Evac orders, alerts lifted

Photo: Joel Rickard

A number of evacuation alerts and evacuation orders have been rescinded.

The evacuation alert for 439 residents in the Scotty Creek subdivision in the Ellison area of the Regional District has been rescinded.

Residents no longer on order or alert are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the flood watch event has fully ended, and to be prepared for the situation to change quickly as conditions and weather patterns unfold.

The 439 properties in the Scotty Creek subdivision now no longer on evacuation alert include the following streets and addresses:

Arvid Court

4700 to 4900 Bulman Road

Chatham Road

Daryl Road

Esquire Road

3235 Lakha Road

Marion Road

Norwood Road

3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road

Parkdale Crescent

Parkdale Road

4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road

3340 Scotty Creek Road

Seratoga Road

Weston Road

The evacuation order is now also rescinded for homes in Kelowna, including properties at:

3897 Casorso Road

1237 Pacific Avenue

2002 Ethel Street

1118 Brookside Avenue

1902 Lindahl Street

Earlier Friday, evacuation orders were also rescinded for two Marshall Street addresses in Kelowna.

1824 Marshall Street

1826 Marshall Street

1966 Richter Street

Residents are asked to keep in mind the Central Okanagan is not out of the woods yet and the message to “stay prepared” remains as important as ever. Get tips at www.getprepared.ca.

To view the most up to date information, go to www.cordemergency.ca and view maps.