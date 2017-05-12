Evac orders, alerts lifted

A number of evacuation alerts and evacuation orders have been rescinded.
The evacuation alert for 439 residents in the Scotty Creek subdivision in the Ellison area of the Regional District has been rescinded.
Residents no longer on order or alert are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the flood watch event has fully ended, and to be prepared for the situation to change quickly as conditions and weather patterns unfold.
The 439 properties in the Scotty Creek subdivision now no longer on evacuation alert include the following streets and addresses:
- Arvid Court
- 4700 to 4900 Bulman Road
- Chatham Road
- Daryl Road
- Esquire Road
- 3235 Lakha Road
- Marion Road
- Norwood Road
- 3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road
- Parkdale Crescent
- Parkdale Road
- 4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road
- 3340 Scotty Creek Road
- Seratoga Road
- Weston Road
The evacuation order is now also rescinded for homes in Kelowna, including properties at:
- 3897 Casorso Road
- 1237 Pacific Avenue
- 2002 Ethel Street
- 1118 Brookside Avenue
- 1902 Lindahl Street
Earlier Friday, evacuation orders were also rescinded for two Marshall Street addresses in Kelowna.
- 1824 Marshall Street
- 1826 Marshall Street
- 1966 Richter Street
Residents are asked to keep in mind the Central Okanagan is not out of the woods yet and the message to “stay prepared” remains as important as ever. Get tips at www.getprepared.ca.
To view the most up to date information, go to www.cordemergency.ca and view maps.