Kelowna  

Storage for flood victims

Story: 196949

A break for flood victims in the Kelowna area.

U-Haul is offering 30-days of free storage for those in the region who have been, or will be, affected by recent floods.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the company acknowledges the city has taken on a significant amount of water, adding Mayor Colin Basran has warned residents to take precautions as water levels rise.

“There are still hundreds of people displaced from their homes from last week’s flooding,” U-Haul Company of British Columbia president Horace Martin said.

“U-Haul strives to be a strong community member. When our neighbors need assistance, we will be there.”

Families seeking more information about the 30 days of free U-Box container assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Orchard Park, 2076 Enterprise Way. (250) 762-8306.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Orchard Park may also direct flood victims to the nearest participating U-Haul neighborhood dealer location for their U-Box containers.

