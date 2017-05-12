42423
Water advisory issued

Customers who get water from the City of Kelowna water utility take note.

A water quality advisory has been issued. The advisory is intended to alert residents there is a modest health risk associated with consuming tap water.

The advisory is issued due to higher than normal turbidity levels at water intakes. It will remain in effect until further notice.

“Interior Health has been notified, and we will be monitoring turbidity levels at all city pump stations,” says Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

"We are seeing unprecedented water levels and flows into Lake Okanagan. With that comes fine sediment that has raised the turbidity levels at our intakes marginally above drinking water guidelines. As a result, we have adjusted our UV disinfection and chlorine levels to ensure that we continue to maintain a clean, coliform bacteria-free system. At this time, the advisory is solely based on the elevated turbidity level.”

During a water quality advisory, the Interior Health Authority makes the following recommendations:

Who should take precaution:

  • People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses
  • People under 12 and over 65 years of age
  • People wishing for additional protection

How to take precaution:

  • Boil water for one minute, then store in clean covered containers in your refrigerator. Be sure water is cool before drinking to avoid burns or scalds.
  • Use filtered or distilled water
  • Use an alternative water resource (e.g. bottled water)
