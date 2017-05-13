Kelowna open for business

42423
Tourism Kelowna wants prospective visitors to the city to know we are open for business.

The city, along with much of the Southern Interior, has been in the news the past week as flood waters ravaged the region.

Mayor Colin Basran even took to social media Wednesday, saying creek and lake levels could reach never-before-seen heights.

It's business as usual, the tourism association says in a news release. Accommodations and attractions remain open.

"Visitors can travel to, and around Kelowna and area, although rising water levels and weather patterns have prompted officials to be on alert," the release says.

Chris Shauf, director of marketing and communications, says they want visitors to have the most up-to-date information on both accommodations and attractions.

“Our primary concern is to ensure that visitors and residents are safe and have the information they need to make informed decisions especially in high travel spring months," said Shauf.

"We want travelers to know that local tourism businesses that rely on visitors are open and looking forward to their visit.”

Travelers are encouraged to stay connected and be mindful of watches or notices about road, beach, park or property conditions as several alerts remain in effect.

