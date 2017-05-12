Extra protective measures

Photo: Randy Millis Crews have taken extra measures on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna to reinforce sandbags and are watching water levels.

Crews were busy Friday taking proactive measures to address the risk of further flooding.

Civic crews and contractors have been tasked with bolstering and protecting infrastructure at critical locations. Work includes:

Dike construction and aquadam installed along Mission Creek in Kelowna

Protective measures at Bellevue Creek in Kelowna including channelling and aquadam installation

Equipment deployment on Scotty Creek

Sandbagging at key infrastructure locations throughout the Central Okanagan

Shipping in eight kilometres worth of additional portable aquadams, due to arrive Saturday

Removing multiple log jams and clearing culverts

Monitoring creeks by air and land and having crews on standby to remove log jams

Keeping sandbags and sand stations continually stocked throughout the Central Okanagan

Providing Lake Level Flood Watch Maps at www.cordemergency.ca/map to keep residents, businesses owners, and property managers advised of potential risks and help them prepare

Advance planning for multiple future scenarios

Despite weather less severe than expected weather Thursday night and Friday morning, unstable weather remains in the forecast through Sunday. This is a weather-driven, complex event with several moving inputs, such as rain, temperature, wind and snowpack melt, which can all change quickly.

Okanagan Lake is already seven centimetres above full pool and is expected to continue to rise. Runoff has been less significant than expected, however.

Mission Creek flow has been downgraded from an unprecedented follow of 155 cubic metres per second to 60.

But, the Central Okanagan is not out of the woods yet, says the EOC.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect, and residents and businesses are reminded not to remove any flood preparations until the flood watch is over.