Lake level a concern

Madison Erhardt

Thursday night's weather wasn't as bad as predicted, but that doesn't mean the Okanagan is in the clear.

"We are dealing with a lot of unstable weather, and that weather will last right up to Sunday," says Jason Luciw with the Central Okanagan Regional District. "The upper elevation snowpacks will start to melt, causing creeks to rise as well as water levels on Okanagan Lake."

On Friday, boaters were being urged to stay off the lake so as not to cause shoreline damage with their wakes, due to the high water level.

An Environment Canada real-time hydrometric graph for Okanagan Lake in Kelowna shows levels have spiked over the last week.

The site also contains a flow chart for Mission Creek showing the waterway cresting and then starting to come back down.

"Mission Creek, Mill Creek and Okanagan Lake are still a concern," said Luciw. "We are at the hands of the weather and the upper elevation snowpack melt. When we know more, we will let people know."