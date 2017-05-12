42423
39499

Kelowna  

Lake level a concern

- | Story: 196921

Madison Erhardt

Thursday night's weather wasn't as bad as predicted, but that doesn't mean the Okanagan is in the clear. 

"We are dealing with a lot of unstable weather, and that weather will last right up to Sunday," says Jason Luciw with the Central Okanagan Regional District. "The upper elevation snowpacks will start to melt, causing creeks to rise as well as water levels on Okanagan Lake."

On Friday, boaters were being urged to stay off the lake so as not to cause shoreline damage with their wakes, due to the high water level.

An Environment Canada real-time hydrometric graph for Okanagan Lake in Kelowna shows levels have spiked over the last week. 

The site also contains a flow chart for Mission Creek showing the waterway cresting and then starting to come back down. 

"Mission Creek, Mill Creek and Okanagan Lake are still a concern," said Luciw. "We are at the hands of the weather and the upper elevation snowpack melt. When we know more, we will let people know." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2762829
210 Sadler Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details


41947


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41947


TGIF Gifs – May 12, 2017

Galleries
The cheesiest gifs of the week have arrived! untitled untitled Friends Old air multiplier loop. Mouse Lemur Rocket King’s...
TGIF Gifs – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
It’s time to punch your ticket into the weekend.  
Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model
Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020