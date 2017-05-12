Nabbed in stolen car

Photo: RCMP

Police nabbed a suspect Tuesday inside a stolen car he allegedly used in an attempt to steal another vehicle.

Tuesday evening, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a male seen unlawfully inside a vehicle on KLO Road. The caller gave a detailed description of both the suspect and the green Acura Integra he fled in.

A check on its licence plate revealed the car had been reported stolen a day earlier.

“RCMP would like to commend our complainant for his quick actions, as he provided police with important detailed information on the incident, the suspect and his associated vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A plain clothes officer, already in the immediate area, was able to quickly locate and track the stolen vehicle's movements to a parking lot in the 1600 block of Leckie Road.”

Officers converged on the scene, where the male suspect and a female passenger were arrested. The woman was later released without charge.

Jamie Michael Sugden, 25, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of a probation order. He has also been charged with offences under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving while prohibited or suspended.