Weather 'make or break'

Photo: CTV Flooding in Lake Country.

Let's hope Mother Nature is on our side this weekend.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the weather will make or break potential flooding.

"We are dealing with a lot of unstable weather, and that weather will last right up to Sunday. The upper elvation snowpacks will start to melt causing creeks to rise in water levels as well as Okanagan Lake," spokesperson Jason Luciw said Friday.

This evening is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the early evening.

Saturday, Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 16 C.

Luciw adds just because the past few days haven't been as bad as predicted, a flood watch is still in effect.