42092

Kelowna  

Weather 'make or break'

- | Story: 196907

Let's hope Mother Nature is on our side this weekend.  

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the weather will make or break potential flooding. 

"We are dealing with a lot of unstable weather, and that weather will last right up to Sunday. The upper elvation snowpacks will start to melt causing creeks to rise in water levels as well as Okanagan Lake," spokesperson Jason Luciw said Friday. 

This evening is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the early evening. 

Saturday, Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. 

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 16 C. 

Luciw adds just because the past few days haven't been as bad as predicted, a flood watch is still in effect. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3062811
875 Hammer Avenue
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$714,900
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39834


TGIF Gifs – May 12, 2017

Galleries
The cheesiest gifs of the week have arrived! untitled untitled Friends Old air multiplier loop. Mouse Lemur Rocket King’s...
TGIF Gifs – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
It’s time to punch your ticket into the weekend.  
Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model
Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845
39499