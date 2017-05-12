42376
Mom runs after truck thief

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

The owner of a truck stolen in Rutland says she had just stepped out of the vehicle when a man ran up, hopped in and drove away.

Lindsey Siewert says she was taking her children to daycare and had just got them out of the pickup when the theft happened.

"I was right there," she told Castanet. "I wouldn't leave the truck running while I went in the house for coffee."

Siewert said both she and her children were shaking from the brazen theft.

"I ran down the street after him and was banging on the window as he drove away," she said.

Thankfully, neither she nor her children were hurt in the incident.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a stolen pickup that was left running in the owner's driveway.

Just after 7 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report the theft on the 800 block of Irma Road. The owner had left the Ford F-150 idling, when a man hopped inside and drove away.

“RCMP immediately flooded the area, and officers spotted the vehicle travelling at high rates of speed eastbound on Highway 33, towards Big White,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The vehicle was observed being driven in such a careless and dangerous manner, that officers ultimately decided not to pursue (it) due to the perceived risk to public safety.”

The black quad cab is identifiable by hot pink stickers on its rear window.

If spotted, the public is advised not to approach the truck or its occupants, but to call police immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Cheryl Duggan at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

