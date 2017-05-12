42376
Kelowna  

54 grams of crack in bust

A drug bust in Kelowna has netted more than 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking led to a search warrant and arrest on May 6 at a rural property in the Central Okanagan.

â€‹Plain clothes officers with the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit arrested an 18-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man in the parking lot of a business on the 500 block of Highway 33.

The man was found in possession of two dozen individually packaged pieces of suspected crack cocaine, along with hundreds of dollars in cash and multiple cellphones.

A follow-up search warrant executed at a residence in Big White resulted in the seizure of more than 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, more than 90 individually packaged pieces of crack, over a gram of suspected heroin, as well as equipment and materials consistent with the drug trade.

The suspect was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court on July 6.

