42092
40211

Kelowna  

Reservoir fills with gravel

- | Story: 196892

An irrigation reservoir in Kelowna's Ellison area is filling with gravel, but authorities say it won't affect drinking water. 

The Scotty Creek irrigation reservoir sits close to the Scotty Creek subdivision in Ellison, where 439 properties are on evacuation alert.

During last weekend's high stream flows, large amounts of gravel were pushed down the creek and settled in the reservoir, which is used to supply water for irrigation.

Dawn Williams, administrator with the Black Mountain Irrigation District, says they have been monitoring the situation, but it won't affect drinking water in the area.

“What we've done over the last couple weeks is try and protect our intake and infrastructure there and guide the creek channel to its existing location,” Williams said.

“We haven't seen anything come up in the last couple days, so it looks like we're in really good shape.”

Williams says they won't try to begin removing the sediment until water levels have subsided.

“Usually (Scotty Creek) is about four to six feet wide, and with the amount of water that came down, it was like 20 to 22 feet across,” she said.  

“The big concern is that there's debris blockage and stuff upstream which when it lets go, that's what fills up the pond, and that's what probably happened with the first event, but we had a look yesterday with the chopper, and it looks pretty good.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39504
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3059792
1254 Snowberry Ave
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$687,000
more details
42079


36573


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41051


Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model

Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been done) but it’s made in the same shape as 1990’s set...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017
Galleries
There’s a first time for everything, including failure.
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lots of love went into the creation of this gallery.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867