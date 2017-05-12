Reservoir fills with gravel

Photo: Joel Rickard A small, wooden bridge over Scotty Creek was destroyed by the floodwaters on Sunday.

An irrigation reservoir in Kelowna's Ellison area is filling with gravel, but authorities say it won't affect drinking water.

The Scotty Creek irrigation reservoir sits close to the Scotty Creek subdivision in Ellison, where 439 properties are on evacuation alert.

During last weekend's high stream flows, large amounts of gravel were pushed down the creek and settled in the reservoir, which is used to supply water for irrigation.

Dawn Williams, administrator with the Black Mountain Irrigation District, says they have been monitoring the situation, but it won't affect drinking water in the area.

“What we've done over the last couple weeks is try and protect our intake and infrastructure there and guide the creek channel to its existing location,” Williams said.

“We haven't seen anything come up in the last couple days, so it looks like we're in really good shape.”

Williams says they won't try to begin removing the sediment until water levels have subsided.

“Usually (Scotty Creek) is about four to six feet wide, and with the amount of water that came down, it was like 20 to 22 feet across,” she said.

“The big concern is that there's debris blockage and stuff upstream which when it lets go, that's what fills up the pond, and that's what probably happened with the first event, but we had a look yesterday with the chopper, and it looks pretty good.”