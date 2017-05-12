Flooding still possible

Photo: CORD Mission, Kelowna / Gellatly Bay, West Kelowna

Emergency responders continue to monitor creeks and lake levels and plan for the likelihood of flooding given the unstable weather pattern that is expected to last through Sunday.

All previous alerts and orders remain in effect.

Despite less severe than expected weather overnight, rain and snowpack melt remain in the forecast and the Central Okanagan is not out of the woods yet. The message to “stay prepared” remains as important as ever.

Creek and lake levels remain a concern. Seven Lake Level Flood Watch Maps are available for waterfront areas adjacent to Okanagan Centre, Carrs Landing, Oyama, the waterfront areas of Peachland and along Westside Road.

Based on current predictions, these maps indicate the longer term possibility of flooding due to rising lake levels over the next week or weeks.

They can be viewed at www.cordemergency.ca/map