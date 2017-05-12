42092

Kelowna  

Students sandbag for others

- | Story: 196874

After students at St. Joseph Elementary in Kelowna had their track and field day cancelled due to the weather, several students took it upon themselves to help out the community. 

"When one door closes (as did the gates to the Apple Bowl, another one opens. Some of our intermediate students and an amazing crew of parents helped out sandbagging all of the areas we were concerned about around the school. A crew of students and a teacher went over to the sandbagging station at Rowcliffe and Richter and helped fill over 350 sandbags for those in need," Principal, Lynn Fleck said.

Fleck said in an email to parents that she had been planning the track meet for 18 years and never had to cancel before, but she couldn't think of a better alternative then to lend a hand. 

"Thank you for your patience and for being such a part of an amazing community. How blessed we are," Fleck said.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
1926928
lakefront Acreages on South Arrow Lake only minutes to Castlegar
$449,000
more details


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39653


Golf is a fun relaxing sport

Must Watch
As you can see by the video below… Golf is a fun relaxing sport A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on May 8, 2017 at...
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.
Steven Tyler becomes a grandfather again
Music
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes
Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622
39499