Flooding: so far, so good

Photo: Marilyn strong Telus and Shaw staff fill sandbags in Kelowna, Thursday.

Authorities prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. And, so far, the Central Okanagan appears to have been spared from an anticipated major flooding event overnight.

Showers that moved through the area Thursday night so far haven’t contributed to any reports of additional flooding, the Emergency Operations Centre reports.

However, the potential still exists for rising water levels across the region, as ongoing showers and possible thundershowers combine with melting snow at higher elevations to boost creek flows and lake levels.

Residents in low-lying areas and near creeks and lakes are urged to continue efforts to protect their property from potential damage. Do not remove any sandbags or other protective measures until advised the flood threat is over.

Throughout the night, emergency and public works crews monitored areas that have been affected by flooding, and will continue today.

Lake levels are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

Thursday afternoon, the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded the Okanagan, including Mission Creek, to flood watch status.

More than 120 truckloads of sand and 100,000 sandbags were deposited at 25 locations, and will be replenished today as required.