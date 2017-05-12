42375
39555

Kelowna  

Flooding: so far, so good

- | Story: 196862

Authorities prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. And, so far, the Central Okanagan appears to have been spared from an anticipated major flooding event overnight.

Showers that moved through the area Thursday night so far haven’t contributed to any reports of additional flooding, the Emergency Operations Centre reports.

However, the potential still exists for rising water levels across the region, as ongoing showers and possible thundershowers combine with melting snow at higher elevations to boost creek flows and lake levels.

Residents in low-lying areas and near creeks and lakes are urged to continue efforts to protect their property from potential damage. Do not remove any sandbags or other protective measures until advised the flood threat is over.

Throughout the night, emergency and public works crews monitored areas that have been affected by flooding, and will continue today.   

Lake levels are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks. 

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

Thursday afternoon, the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded the Okanagan, including Mission Creek, to flood watch status.

More than 120 truckloads of sand and 100,000 sandbags were deposited at 25 locations, and will be replenished today as required.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40375
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
1926928
lakefront Acreages on South Arrow Lake only minutes to Castlegar
$449,000
more details
42025


39834


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


41324


39389


Golf is a fun relaxing sport

Must Watch
As you can see by the video below… Golf is a fun relaxing sport A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on May 8, 2017 at...
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.
Steven Tyler becomes a grandfather again
Music
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes
Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40546