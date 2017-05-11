Water begins to rise

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A large pool of water has grown on Marshall Street in two hours.

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

As the rains continue to fall in Kelowna, Marshall Street, which was dry about two hours ago, now has a large lake growing in the centre of it.

The residential street, just south of downtown near Mill Creek, was completely submerged during the widespread flooding last Friday, and was one of the first roads in the city to close.

A photo of a man canoeing down the Marshall Street was taken last weekend.

Residents along the road have been piling up sandbags along their property, in anticipation of tonight's rain.

The large body of water is about as deep as the curb, but it appears to be quickly growing.

Castanet has received no reports of any local creeks overflowing into properties at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9 p.m.

As night falls in Kelowna, the forecasted rain has finally begun to fall, stoking flooding fears across the city.

While the brunt of the forecasted thunderstorm has yet to hit Kelowna, thunder, lightning and heavy rain have been hitting parts of Vernon and in the Coldstream area.

Heavy rain and wind have hit Kelowna's Black Mountain, and rain is also falling in Penticton.

Earlier Thursday, residents on Marshall Street, near downtown Kelowna, looked like they were preparing for a war.

The residential road, which was closed and fully submerged last weekend, had sandbags lining every property, three bags high in some areas.

People were still out filling sandbags until the last of the light remained.

Many downtown businesses were skeptical the flooding would impact them, but some were still nervous.

“We've had a bunch of people come in and tell us it's going to flood down here,” said Tiffany at Plan B Headquarters Hair Salon and Barbershop on Water Street. “Everyone's a little bit freaked out for sure.”

Meanwhile, Matt at Fernando's Pub says he's more concerned with losing power than with flooding downtown.

Earlier in the day, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran released a video warning residents to expect water levels that “we have never seen before.”

