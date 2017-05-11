41783
Kelowna  

Heavy rains begin to fall

As night falls in Kelowna, the forecasted rain has finally begun to fall, stoking flooding fears across the city.

While the brunt of the forecasted thunderstorm has yet to hit Kelowna, thunder, lightning and heavy rain have been hitting parts of Vernon and in the Coldstream area.

Heavy rain and wind have hit Kelowna's Black Mountain, and rain is also falling in Penticton. 

Earlier Thursday, residents on Marshall Street, near downtown Kelowna, looked like they were preparing for a war.

The residential road, which was closed and fully submerged last weekend, had sandbags lining every property, three bags high in some areas.

People were still out filling sandbags until the last of the light remained.

Many downtown businesses were skeptical the flooding would impact them, but some were still nervous.

“We've had a bunch of people come in and tell us it's going to flood down here,” said Tiffany at Plan B Headquarters Hair Salon and Barbershop on Water Street. “Everyone's a little bit freaked out for sure.”

Meanwhile, Matt at Fernando's Pub says he's more concerned with losing power than with flooding downtown. 

Earlier in the day, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran released a video warning residents to expect water levels that “we have never seen before.”

Castanet will be updating flood conditions throughout the evening. 

38539