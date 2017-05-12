Flood watch maps issued

Photo: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations The latest high water advisory covers large sections of Kelowna.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

While the flood focus remains on those living near creeks and streams, lakefront property owners are advised of the potential of flooding from rising lake waters over the coming week.

The Emergency Operations Centre has now published lake level flood watch maps for Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Okanagan Centre, Carrs Landing, Oyama, Peachland and Westside Road.

Based on current projections, these maps indicate the longer-term possibility of flooding due to rising lake levels over the next week or weeks.

Meanwhile, there has been a steady rise in Okanagan Lake and other lakes across the region.

Area lakes are at or above full pool, and are continuing to receive more water – and will for some time.

Residents are advised conditions can change quickly.

UPDATE: 12 a.m.

Despite rains tapering off to light showers in downtown Kelowna Thursday night, residents and businesses near Okanagan Lake, and across much of Kelowna, have been warned about the potential for flooding.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued the high water advisory just after 11 p.m. for areas that could potentially flood.

These areas include:

Areas adjacent to Okanagan Lake

Lower Mission - Kelowna

Mill Creek - Kelowna

McKinley Landing & Okanagan Centre – Kelowna/Lake Country

Pritchard Drive - West Kelowna

Green Bay - West Kelowna

Gellatly - West Kelowna/West Bank First Nation

Jennens Road - West Kelowna

Casa Loma - West Kelowna

low lying areas near Kalamalka, Ellison/Duck and Wood Lakes

While this is not an evacuation alert, Emergency Operations says conditions can change quickly, and those in the advisory areas should take precautionary measures to protect their homes and businesses.

In downtown Kelowna, which is covered under the new high water advisory, Plan B Headquarters Hair Salon and Barbershop has sandbags lining their doors.

Shelly Clark, a resident of Peace Valley Mobile Home Park located right beside Mission Creek in East Kelowna, says she is concerned for her safety.

She says the Creek has becoming a "raging river" and has concerns the homes in the park could be "carried away in the current" if the creek continues to grow.

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

As the rains continue to fall in Kelowna, Marshall Street, which was dry about two hours ago, now has a large lake growing in the centre of it.

The residential street, just south of downtown near Mill Creek, was completely submerged during the widespread flooding last Friday, and was one of the first roads in the city to close.

A photo of a man canoeing down the Marshall Street was taken last weekend.

Residents along the road have been piling up sandbags along their property, in anticipation of tonight's rain.

The large body of water is about as deep as the curb, but it appears to be quickly growing.

Castanet has received no reports of any local creeks overflowing into properties at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9 p.m.

As night falls in Kelowna, the forecasted rain has finally begun to fall, stoking flooding fears across the city.

While the brunt of the forecasted thunderstorm has yet to hit Kelowna, thunder, lightning and heavy rain have been hitting parts of Vernon and in the Coldstream area.

Heavy rain and wind have hit Kelowna's Black Mountain, and rain is also falling in Penticton.

Earlier Thursday, residents on Marshall Street, near downtown Kelowna, looked like they were preparing for a war.

The residential road, which was closed and fully submerged last weekend, had sandbags lining every property, three bags high in some areas.

People were still out filling sandbags until the last of the light remained.

Many downtown businesses were skeptical the flooding would impact them, but some were still nervous.

“We've had a bunch of people come in and tell us it's going to flood down here,” said Tiffany at Plan B Headquarters Hair Salon and Barbershop on Water Street. “Everyone's a little bit freaked out for sure.”

Meanwhile, Matt at Fernando's Pub says he's more concerned with losing power than with flooding downtown.

Earlier in the day, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran released a video warning residents to expect water levels that “we have never seen before.”

Castanet will be updating flood conditions throughout the evening.

Castanet readers can send flood pictures and updated local information to [email protected]