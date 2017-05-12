Rescue helicopter on alert

Photo: BC Air Rescue BC Air Rescue is preparing for any flood-related emergencies Thursday night.

With fears of widespread flooding across the Okanagan, BC Air Rescue has its helicopter on alert, ready for any emergencies.

The rescue helicopter is located in West Kelowna at Wildcat Helicopters, but can respond across the Okanagan and beyond.

“This helicopter is specially equipped and can be dispatched day or night to respond to any requirements requested by local agencies, including emergency medical response, rescue, movement of equipment, supplies and people as required,” said Ian Wilson, vice-president of Wildcat Helicopters.

The Bell 412 helicopter has a range of 720 kilometres, and is staffed with a pilot, two rescue paramedics and a rescue winch operator paramedic.

BC Air Rescue is a collaboration between Vernon Search and Rescue and the Helicopter Winch Rescue Team, local Search and Rescue groups and Emergency Management B.C.