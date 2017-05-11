Floods won't stall beer fest

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Last year's Great Okanagan Beer Fest sold out of its beer 3,000 tickets.

Despite the foreboding forecast and flooding fears, organizers of Saturday's Great Okanagan Beer Fest say the event will go on, rain or shine.

Organizers say they have been given the go-ahead from city officials to proceed with Saturday's festival, despite the City of Kelowna being under a state of emergency due to flooding.

“Waterfront Park has remained dry and festival prep is underway,” the organizers said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, Saturday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and 14 C.

Saturday's event will be the third year the festival has run in Kelowna. The 3,000 tickets were sold out last year, and attendees drank the taps dry.

This year, capacity has increased to 3,500 people and more than 45 breweries will be serving up samples.