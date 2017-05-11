42092
40211

Kelowna  

Floods won't stall beer fest

- | Story: 196853

Despite the foreboding forecast and flooding fears, organizers of Saturday's Great Okanagan Beer Fest say the event will go on, rain or shine.

Organizers say they have been given the go-ahead from city officials to proceed with Saturday's festival, despite the City of Kelowna being under a state of emergency due to flooding.

“Waterfront Park has remained dry and festival prep is underway,” the organizers said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, Saturday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and 14 C.

Saturday's event will be the third year the festival has run in Kelowna. The 3,000 tickets were sold out last year, and attendees drank the taps dry.

This year, capacity has increased to 3,500 people and more than 45 breweries will be serving up samples.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40950
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3061748
1850 Chandler
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,500
more details
41381


40234


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39653


Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41415