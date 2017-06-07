42377

Kelowna  

Bang your drum at Fat Cat

Bang your drum at the Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival this weekend.

The community will join in a common beat at the annual festival taking place at Waterfront Park Friday and Saturday.
 
“This has been a long-term vision, to have giant community drum circle,” said artistic director Dorothee Birker.

“The beat of drums is so elemental, and we as humans all respond to them at our very core. It is quite magical to be an integral part of something that is yet so much bigger than us. With one giant circle, we are all connected, and yet we are and open and welcoming to each other’s differences."

The Drum Circle will feature over 200 drums and percussion instruments, with facilitators from a variety of cultural backgrounds, including First Nations, Djembe, Middle Eastern, African, Brazillian and Japanese.

The parade takes place on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. on Cawston Avenue and ending at Water Street and Sunset Drive.

Check out www.fatcatfestival.ca

