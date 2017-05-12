41783
41735

Kelowna  

Concerts among the vines

- | Story: 196846

Cedar Creek Estate Winery will feature a number of concerts this summer in Kelowna.

Some of the artists and bands performing at the Vineyard Pavilion include The Philosopher Kings, Matthew Good and Five for Fighting.

Juno Award-winning band, The Philosopher Kings, kicks off the Telus Sunset Concert on Friday July 21.

On Saturday, August 12, Cedar Creek will welcome back Juno Award-winner Matthew Good for a solo acoustic performance.  In the 20 years since the release of his debut album, his studio albums have combined for nearly one million albums sold in Canada alone. 

Friday, September 1, Grammy-nominated artist, Five for Fighting, will take the stage, which will include a string quartet led by singer-songwriter John Ondrasik.

“Once again we are pleased to work with Telus on our Sunset Concert Series to benefit Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts,” said Scott Locke, General Manager at CedarCreek Estate Winery.

Tickets are $99 for The Philosopher Kings and Five For Fighting, and $115 for Matthew Good. Tickets are available here

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3053745
840 Proserpine Rd.
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$648,800
more details
41381


36573


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41499


Daily Dose – May 12, 2017

Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.
Steven Tyler becomes a grandfather again
Music
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes
Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206