Concerts among the vines

Photo: Google Images The Philosopher Kings

Cedar Creek Estate Winery will feature a number of concerts this summer in Kelowna.

Some of the artists and bands performing at the Vineyard Pavilion include The Philosopher Kings, Matthew Good and Five for Fighting.

Juno Award-winning band, The Philosopher Kings, kicks off the Telus Sunset Concert on Friday July 21.

On Saturday, August 12, Cedar Creek will welcome back Juno Award-winner Matthew Good for a solo acoustic performance. In the 20 years since the release of his debut album, his studio albums have combined for nearly one million albums sold in Canada alone.

Friday, September 1, Grammy-nominated artist, Five for Fighting, will take the stage, which will include a string quartet led by singer-songwriter John Ondrasik.

“Once again we are pleased to work with Telus on our Sunset Concert Series to benefit Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts,” said Scott Locke, General Manager at CedarCreek Estate Winery.

Tickets are $99 for The Philosopher Kings and Five For Fighting, and $115 for Matthew Good. Tickets are available here.