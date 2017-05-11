Police swarm Sexsmith

Photo: Contributed

Police have arrested a man after they were alerted of a person with a firearm.

Several officers and a police helicopter were seen in the area of Sexsmith Road and Arab Road about 2:30 p.m.

Castanet readers said they noticed a heavy police presence in the area.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers found the suspect on the 3000 block of Appaloosa Road and took him into custody.

"RCMP have since confirmed that what appeared to be a firearm was in fact an airsoft pistol," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.