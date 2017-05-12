DKA picks up new director

Photo: Linkedin Ninette Ollgaard has been chosen as the Downtown Kelowna Association's new executive director.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has found a new executive director.

The organization promotes the city's downtown core and members' businesses.

Ninette Ollgaard will take over on July 4.

Ollgaard has spent the last 11 years working with Destination BC, a Crown corporation that promotes tourism in the province.

"Ninette is a proven leader, enthusiastic and action oriented which is just what we need as Downtown Kelowna continues to develop in positive ways moving forward,” said Dan Allen, president of the DKA. “Her understanding of tourism, which underpins our successful downtown, is welcomed by our more than 1,200 members.”

Ollgaard replaces Peggy Athans, who has been in the role for the past six years.

"Kelowna’s downtown is exciting and has great potential,” Ollgaard said. “I am looking forward to working with the staff of DKA, the membership and the City of Kelowna to grow our strong and vibrant downtown.”