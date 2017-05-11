What to put in 72-hour kit

Alanna Kelly

Residents of the Central Okanagan have been advised to create a 72-hour emergency kit by both the mayor and Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Here's what kits should include, but are not limited to:

Food (ready to eat) and water

Flashlight and batteries

AM/FM radio

Medications

Seasonal clothing

Blanket

Cell phone charger

Pen and notepad

Personal toiletries

Small First-Aid kit

Extra pair of glasses or contacts

Cash in small bills

Local map with your family meeting place identified

Whistle

Sergeant Prepper’s Army Surplus also carries pre-made kits that can be purchased.

Residents are urged to prepare for possible flooding by sandbagging areas of concern.

They are being asked to limit the amount of water going down drains to reduce strain on wastewater systems.