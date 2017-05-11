42376
Kelowna  

What to put in 72-hour kit

Alanna Kelly

Residents of the Central Okanagan have been advised to create a 72-hour emergency kit by both the mayor and Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Here's what kits should include, but are not limited to:

  • Food (ready to eat) and water
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • AM/FM radio
  • Medications
  • Seasonal clothing
  • Blanket
  • Cell phone charger
  • Pen and notepad
  • Personal toiletries
  • Small First-Aid kit
  • Extra pair of glasses or contacts
  • Cash in small bills
  • Local map with your family meeting place identified
  • Whistle

Sergeant Prepper’s Army Surplus also carries pre-made kits that can be purchased.

Residents are urged to prepare for possible flooding by sandbagging areas of concern.

They are being asked to limit the amount of water going down drains to reduce strain on wastewater systems.

