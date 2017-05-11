41783
KGH prepares for worst

Kelowna General Hospital is like any other business or property owner situated near a body of water in the Okanagan.

Staff are taking the necessary precautions in case expected flood waters rise high enough to affect the facility.

In this case, it would likely be from Okanagan Lake.

"As KGH falls within the flood-watch warning area released by the city, the hospital is making preparations for potential flood activity," health services administrator Andrew Hughes said in a brief statement to Castanet.

"As a precaution ... some of our parking lot areas will be closed, and sandbagging will also begin to take place. Our planning is evolving and will be based on further updates received by the city."

