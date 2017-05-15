42371
$50,000 for mental health

Central Okanagan Foundation has provided a $50,000 cheque to support the new Youth Mental Health Centre in Kelowna. 

One of the foundation’s primary aims is to support important local initiatives where the impact can be felt immediately, and promote the long-term sustainability of the community.

“Foundry Kelowna is a giant step forward in how we support our young people suffering with mental illness and substance issues. The need is urgent,” said McCoubrey.

“We know that this funding will truly make a difference in the future health of our communities’ youth and families.”

One in five youth in B.C need mental health or substance use services, and less than 25 per cent are getting the help they need. Foundry Kelowna aims to change that by consolidating up to 24 service agencies from primary care, counselling services and clinical care, to social services such as access to housing, employment and education support, all under one roof.

“This gift is truly incredible,” said Ramchuk. “While we knew that this campaign was so important, the gift from the COF further validates that our community is ready to really take a stand for our young people.”

