Kelowna  

Farming on the decline?

There’s fewer farms in the Okanagan, fewer farmers, less acreage of farmland, and farmers are getting older.

New data from Statistics Canada appears to paint a fairly bleak picture of the local agriculture industry – but many Okanagan farmers are heralding big things in the years ahead.

Read why farmers are looking forward to the future, what they're really concerned about, and what a closer look at the numbers reveals, on Castanet's sister business news website Okanagan Edge.

