ALS won't stop her

Photo: Kathleen Lemieux Karen, and coordinator Kathleen Lemieux visiting Anne at home

ALS doesn’t seem to be stopping a bedridden woman from supporting the Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Anne Spelliscy has ALS, and, from her bed at home, she orchestrates a remarkable annual giving campaign now in its 10th year that supports women and children who have experienced intimate partner violence.

Along with the support of family, friends, caregivers and local businesses, Spelliscy has put together thousands of toiletry bags for shelter residents and clients.

After 10 years, the Live Laugh Love campaign she started is still going strong.

“Anne’s ongoing commitment to the women and children we serve at Kelowna Women’s Shelter, even in the face of her own challenges, inspires us every day,” said executive director Karen Mason.

“To see the look on the women’s faces when they walk in the door of their room at the shelter and are welcomed by this beautiful gift is absolutely priceless and I cannot begin to describe what a difference Anne’s contributions make.”

