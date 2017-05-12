41299
42162

Kelowna  

ALS won't stop her

- | Story: 196811

ALS doesn’t seem to be stopping a bedridden woman from supporting the Kelowna Women’s Shelter 

Anne Spelliscy has ALS, and, from her bed at home, she orchestrates a remarkable annual giving campaign now in its 10th year that supports women and children who have experienced intimate partner violence.

Along with the support of family, friends, caregivers and local businesses, Spelliscy has put together thousands of toiletry bags for shelter residents and clients.

After 10 years, the Live Laugh Love campaign she started is still going strong.

“Anne’s ongoing commitment to the women and children we serve at Kelowna Women’s Shelter, even in the face of her own challenges, inspires us every day,” said executive director Karen Mason.

“To see the look on the women’s faces when they walk in the door of their room at the shelter and are welcomed by this beautiful gift is absolutely priceless and I cannot begin to describe what a difference Anne’s contributions make.” 

For more information on Kelowna Women's Shelter click here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3059035
9 acres on the Shuswap River
$559,900
more details
40906


41227


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >


40980




Daily Dose – May 12, 2017

Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.
Steven Tyler becomes a grandfather again
Music
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes
Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845