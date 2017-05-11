41783
42162

Kelowna  

'It's never been this bad'

- | Story: 196808

When the mayor of Kelowna sends out a direct message to residents, it's evident there is a serious situation upon us. Colin Basran did just that on Wednesday, urging Kelowna residents to prepare.

“Over the next few days, we will see water levels in our city ... reach levels we have never seen before, and so this is going to create a number of issues for the City of Kelowna."

The flooding is "unlike any we have ever seen in our community," he said.

Many are doing all they can to make sure their property will be safe, but at the Salvation Army, volunteers fear they won’t have enough space to take in everyone needing shelter.

"We won't let people sleep outside or in their car. If we need to, we can accommodate people, but the reality is we can't accommodate thousands," said communications co-ordinator Patty Lou Bryant.

The agency is asking for some help to stay afloat. 

"It would be a real help if people could send us some gluten-free, peanut-free, or sugar-free granola bars. Snacks need to be kept on hand for people coming through. Juice boxes and cookies are perfect for the people on the front lines sandbagging today. Store bought is the way to go. We don't take baked goods.

"It's never been this bad, and we need the community to rally together and lend a hand," Bryant said.

Basran stressed the importance of preparing a 72-hour emergency kit. For more information on what to pack in that kit, visit cordemergency.ca 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39504
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3041244
9-625 Boynton Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$449,900
more details
40303


41479


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41050


Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784
39499