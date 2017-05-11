When the mayor of Kelowna sends out a direct message to residents, it's evident there is a serious situation upon us. Colin Basran did just that on Wednesday, urging Kelowna residents to prepare.

“Over the next few days, we will see water levels in our city ... reach levels we have never seen before, and so this is going to create a number of issues for the City of Kelowna."

The flooding is "unlike any we have ever seen in our community," he said.

Many are doing all they can to make sure their property will be safe, but at the Salvation Army, volunteers fear they won’t have enough space to take in everyone needing shelter.

"We won't let people sleep outside or in their car. If we need to, we can accommodate people, but the reality is we can't accommodate thousands," said communications co-ordinator Patty Lou Bryant.

The agency is asking for some help to stay afloat.

"It would be a real help if people could send us some gluten-free, peanut-free, or sugar-free granola bars. Snacks need to be kept on hand for people coming through. Juice boxes and cookies are perfect for the people on the front lines sandbagging today. Store bought is the way to go. We don't take baked goods.

"It's never been this bad, and we need the community to rally together and lend a hand," Bryant said.

Basran stressed the importance of preparing a 72-hour emergency kit. For more information on what to pack in that kit, visit cordemergency.ca