Kelowna  

Flood help on the way

The province has sent 112 provincial firefighters from the Wildfire Management Branch to Kelowna to assist in sandbagging and flood relief.

The help comes the request of the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre and Emergency Management BC.

The firefighters will be available for as long as they are needed, according to forestry officials. They will mainly be tasked with helping to fill sandbags to help protect roads, infrastructure and property.

EOC information officer Adrian Nieoczym says no other assistance has been requested, at least for the short term.

The military has been called in to assist with flooding in Ontario and Quebec, but Nieoczym says they wouldn't be able to get here in time.

"The secondary issue, the long term, is what happens with the lake if it gets overfull. There are meetings happening with advance planning in case additional assistance from the military is needed," he said.

City and regional district staff are working to assist the effort, while Fortis, BC Hydro and Interior Health are at the ready in case of emergency situations.

In Ottawa, Kelowna-Lake Country MP, Stephen Fuhr assured residents the federal government stands ready to provide support and resources and will continue to liaise with provincial authorities in the event a federal response is requested.

Fuhr says he has spoken with both Mayor Colin Basran and Mayor James Baker, and will be returning to the riding to assist Kelowna-Lake Country residents in any way he can.

