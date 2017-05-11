41783
Kelowna  

Get sandbag savvy

As the Central Okanagan braces for another round of flooding, the Emergency Operations Centre is providing more information on sandbagging your property.

Sand and sandbags are available throughout the region, but demand is huge and the supply is continually being replenished.

Empty Sandbags

  • City of Kelowna Fire Station #1 at 2255 Enterprise Way

Sand & Sandbags:

  • Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek
  • 221 Adams Road – North Reeds Corner area (Industrial Park)
  • 1870 Maple Street – Downtown area
  • 1118 Brookside Road – Capri area
  • Radant Road (two sites) – Mission area

Pre-filled Sandbags, Sand and Sand Bags

  • End of Bluebird Road – Mission area
  • Truswell Road – Mission area
  • Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado - Mission
  • Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street – Downtown/Sutherland
  • Burtch Road – Apple Bowl Parking Lot

West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents - Sand and Sandbags

  • 1341 Green Bay Road
  • 2606 Casa Loma
  • Pritchard Park at 1587 Pritchard Drive
  • 4081 Hitchner Road
  • Pebbles Beach Park at 2589 Whitworth Road

Lake Country - Sand and Sandbags

  • Swalwell Park at 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • Deldor Rd at Mayrus Rd
  • Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road

Sand

  • Okanagan Centre Fire Hall (10591 Okanagan Centre Rd. East)

Peachland - Sandbags

  • Peachland Fire Department at 4401 3rd Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these times and on Weekends, please call fire dispatch at 250-469-8801 to arrange a pick up time.

Sand

  • At the end of Chidley Road

RDCO Electoral area residents - Sand and Sandbags

  • Ellison Fire Department – 4411 Old Vernon Road
  • North Westside Fire Rescue – Short’s Creek Firehall, Westside Road (call 250-545-1195 to arrange pick up. (Fintry, Valley of the Sun, Killiney, West Shore)
  • Wilson’s Landing Fire Department – 2396 Westside Road North (Trader’s Cove)
  • Joe Rich Fire Rescue Main hall 11481 Highway 33
  • Goudie hall 6550 Goudie Road

Filling sandbags is normally a two-person job, says the EOC. One holds the bag open while the other shovels.

Fill bags halfway to make it easier to move. A properly filled sand bag should weigh 35-40 pounds. Wear gloves and goggles.

Scrunch the walls of the bag together like a candy bag. Sandbags filled one-half to two-thirds full should generally be left untied.

Lift with your legs and bend at the knees to save your back.

Lay the sandbag flat and parallel to the expected flow of water and debris. Make sure the closed end of the bag is facing in the general direction of the expected flow, and fold the open end of the sandbag diagonally away from the expected flow.

