Kelowna  

Honouring our finest

The City of Kelowna took time out from flood warnings and elections to honour some of its finest citizens Wednesday night.

The 42nd annual Civic and Community Awards at Kelowna Community Theatre shone the spotlight on inspiring volunteers and athletes in 18 categories.

Those nominated in many of the categories volunteered thousands of hours to charitable and other organizations across the city in 2016.

Kelly Taverner spent more than 200 hours in 2016 doing street outreach work for homeless and exploited women through Helping Out People Exploited (H.O.P.E.).

The Sarah Donalda Treadgold Woman of the Year also founded Kelowna’s largest annual International Women’s Day event in 2016 and helped facilitate and create the Let’s Get Consensual campaign with the Sexual Assault and Awareness Club at UBC Okanagan among her many endeavours.

Lawyer Garry Benson was bestowed the Fred Macklin Man of the Year award.

Benson spent more than 400 hours last year assisting many different organizations, including being a director of both the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Rutland Park Society as well as the East Meets West Orphan Foundation.

He was also a founding member of H.E.L.P BC and a member of the Central Okanagan Indian Friendship Centre and volunteer with the Hope and Heal Foundation.

Benson has donated more than 1,500 hours of pro-bono legal counsel to people and organizations in need,
including the Knights of Columbus, Housing Society, Serbian Society and First Nations groups.

Former school superintendent and school board trustee Murli Pendharkar received the Anita Tozer Award. 

Considered a “compulsive” volunteer, he has worked with the Society for Community Living, RCMP
Victim Services, for the Red Cross, where he was president of the Thompson-Okanagan regional board,
and as a school trustee for nine years.

But his passion was Rotary. As chair of international services, he sponsored or helped sponsor numerous community and school projects in Asia and Africa. Over the years, he’s been presented the Outstanding Rotarian of the Year, District Rotarian of the Year and Service Above Self awards by Rotary International.

Other winners from Wednesday's gala include:

  • Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Kendall Gross
  • Bryan Couling Memorial Award Athletic Team of the Year - Kelowna Senior Secondary Owls Senior Boys Basketball Team
  • Female Athlete of the Year Award - Taylor Ruck
  • Male Athlete of the Year Award - Rostam Turner
  • Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award - Ashlyn Day
  • Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award - Fynn McCarthy
  • Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award - Gabriela Rubio
  • Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award - Andrew Kates
  • Teen Honour in the Arts Award - Andrew Kates
  • Honour in the Arts Award - Karen Close
  • Central Okanagan Foundation, Volunteer Organization of the Year Award - Kelowna Gospel Mission
  • Corporate Community of the Year Award, Small /Medium Business - Third Space Coffee Inc.
  • Large Business - Costco Wholesale Kelowna
  • Champion for the Environment Award, Individual - Nancy Mora Castro
  • Champion for the Environment Award, Business - Spider Agile Technology
