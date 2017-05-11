41783
39499

Kelowna  

Scotty Creek on evac alert

- | Story: 196771

Residents of the Scotty Creek neighbourhood in Kelowna's Ellison area are now on evacuation alert.

A total of 439 properties should be prepared to leave on short notice. These include residents of:

  • Weston Road
  • Seratoga Road
  • Chatham Court
  • Chatham Road
  • Daryl Road
  • Parkdale Road
  • Parkdale Crescent
  • Esquire Road
  • Norwood Road
  • Marion Road
  • Arvid Court
  • 3235 Lakha Road
  • 3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road
  • 3340 Scotty Creek Road
  • 4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road
  • 4700 to 4900 Bulman Road

A professional engineer will assess conditions of Scotty Creek this morning before anticipated rain later in the day. More information on the status of this alert is expected by Friday afternoon.

The alert means residents may be asked to leave their homes with little advance notice for at least 72 hours. Residents should prepare by organizing an emergency supply kit with necessary medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents.

All other previous evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect. 

Current weather patterns have authorities anticipating an extended flood season. Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool, and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts. Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.

With rising water levels, widespread evacuations throughout the region are possible.

Meanwhile, crews have delivered more than 115 truckloads of sand and 200,000 sandbags across the Central Okanagan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38602
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2501327
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$305,900
more details
42060


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >


40303


36573


Guy steals a bait car to get on TV

Must Watch
We’re quite amazed at the casualness he takes into committing grand theft auto.
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll be shocked at what you see in today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
It’s best to grab a pint while viewing The Tango too…
Kelly Clarkson tapped for American Idol judging role – report
Music
Kelly Clarkson is reportedly top choice to join the new judging...
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020