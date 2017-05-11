Scotty Creek on evac alert

Photo: Joel Rickard

Residents of the Scotty Creek neighbourhood in Kelowna's Ellison area are now on evacuation alert.

A total of 439 properties should be prepared to leave on short notice. These include residents of:

Weston Road

Seratoga Road

Chatham Court

Chatham Road

Daryl Road

Parkdale Road

Parkdale Crescent

Esquire Road

Norwood Road

Marion Road

Arvid Court

3235 Lakha Road

3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road

3340 Scotty Creek Road

4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road

4700 to 4900 Bulman Road

A professional engineer will assess conditions of Scotty Creek this morning before anticipated rain later in the day. More information on the status of this alert is expected by Friday afternoon.

The alert means residents may be asked to leave their homes with little advance notice for at least 72 hours. Residents should prepare by organizing an emergency supply kit with necessary medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents.

All other previous evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

Current weather patterns have authorities anticipating an extended flood season. Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool, and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts. Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.

With rising water levels, widespread evacuations throughout the region are possible.

Meanwhile, crews have delivered more than 115 truckloads of sand and 200,000 sandbags across the Central Okanagan.