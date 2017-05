Photo: Contributed

As Kelowna prepares for a storm unlike any before, many people in the community are lending a helping hand to each other.

A man was transporting sandbags on Wednesday around 7 p.m., when his truck got stuck in water on Commonwealth Road and almost flipped.

Many neighbours were standing by and RCMP arrived on scene around 7 p.m.

Mario’s Towing was able to help get the truck with the sandbags out safely and did not charge the man for the service.