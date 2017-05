Photo: Contributed

Waterfront Park, the lakefront promenade and the south end of Tugboat Beach will be closed for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

The festival will be taking place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and only ticket holders can enter the area.

Preparations for the festival will begin on Friday.

The lakefront promenade will remain open until 8 p.m. on Friday.

