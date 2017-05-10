Photo: Contributed

Residents are being urged to be ready to leave quickly or find shelter in place for up to 72 hours.

Central Okanagan Emergency operations said the current weather patterns have created a complex series of events that will results in an extended flood.

“Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts for the coming weeks,” reads a statement. “Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.”

Widespread evacuations are possible and residents will be ordered to evacuate if there is a threat or imminent danger.

Central Okanangan Emergency operations is suggesting residents do the following:

Prepare an emergency supply of food and water. Consider how much you will need for all members of the family.

Prepare for any pets. Pets may not be able to go outside and you will need food and water as well as a place and cleaning supplies to deal with pet waste.

Call or text your emergency contact. Let them know where you are, if any family members are missing, and how you are doing.

Use your phone only as necessary. Keep the phone handy in case you need to report a life threatening emergency. Otherwise, do not use the phone, so that the lines will be available for emergency responders.

Keep listening to your radio, television, or phone for updates. Do not leave your shelter unless authorities tell you it is safe to do so. If they tell you to evacuate the area, follow their instructions.

Mayor Colin Basran is urging residents to prepare for the upcoming weather and flooding that

“Over the next few days, we will see water levels in our city, particularly in our water and lakes reach levels we have never seen before and so this is going to create a number of issues for the City of Kelowna,” he said.

He added that the flooding is "unlike any we have ever seen in our community."

"I know we got a bit of a taste of it this past weekend, and by all account we will see flooding to that level and possibly beyond.”

Basran asked that residents all have a 72 hours emergency prepared kit, even if they don't live near a flood area.

"We are approaching a very serious situation in our city," he said.

Sandbags are available at the Kelowna firehall on Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country.

In West Kelowna, sand is available at 1341 Green Bay Rd., 2606 Casa Loma, 1651 Pritchard Dr., 4081 Hitchner Rd. and in Pebble Park at 2589 Whitworth Rd.

For updates on the situation visit their website here or phone 250-469-8490.