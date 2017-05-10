41717
39555

Kelowna  

Be ready to leave quickly

- | Story: 196764

Residents are being urged to be ready to leave quickly or find shelter in place for up to 72 hours.

Central Okanagan Emergency operations said the current weather patterns have created a complex series of events that will results in an extended flood.

“Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts for the coming weeks,” reads a statement. “Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.”

Widespread evacuations are possible and residents will be ordered to evacuate if there is a threat or imminent danger.

Central Okanangan Emergency operations is suggesting residents do the following:

  • Prepare an emergency supply of food and water. Consider how much you will need for all members of the family.
  • Prepare for any pets. Pets may not be able to go outside and you will need food and water as well as a place and cleaning supplies to deal with pet waste.
  • Call or text your emergency contact. Let them know where you are, if any family members are missing, and how you are doing.
  • Use your phone only as necessary. Keep the phone handy in case you need to report a life threatening emergency. Otherwise, do not use the phone, so that the lines will be available for emergency responders.
  • Keep listening to your radio, television, or phone for updates. Do not leave your shelter unless authorities tell you it is safe to do so. If they tell you to evacuate the area, follow their instructions.

Mayor Colin Basran is urging residents to prepare for the upcoming weather and flooding that

“Over the next few days, we will see water levels in our city, particularly in our water and lakes reach levels we have never seen before and so this is going to create a number of issues for the City of Kelowna,” he said.

He added that the flooding is "unlike any we have ever seen in our community."

"I know we got a bit of a taste of it this past weekend, and by all account we will see flooding to that level and possibly beyond.”

Basran asked that residents all have a 72 hours emergency prepared kit, even if they don't live near a flood area.

"We are approaching a very serious situation in our city," he said.

Sandbags are available at the Kelowna firehall on Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country.

In West Kelowna, sand is available at 1341 Green Bay Rd., 2606 Casa Loma, 1651 Pritchard Dr., 4081 Hitchner Rd. and in Pebble Park at 2589 Whitworth Rd.

For updates on the situation visit their website here or phone 250-469-8490.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
1257732
McLeery Rd
23.5 bedrooms
$1,950,000
more details
40375


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Keeki
Keeki Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41357


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41415