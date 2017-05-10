SPCA investigator awarded

Photo: BC SPCA

SPCA’s Leadership Award is being given to Kelowna-based senior cruelty investigator Kathy Woodward.

Woodward was awarded on May 5th for her outstanding achievements and for going the extra mile to achieve the society’s goal.

“Kathy is truly inspiring,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “She is compassionate and diligent and is a shining example to her team.”

She has spent 23 years with the BC SPCA and has worked on thousands of animal cruelty investigations that lead to the saving of many animals.

“Her leadership under such duress speaks volumes about her strength and character, and she is truly deserving of this award,” said Moriarty.

For a full list of the winner visit their website.