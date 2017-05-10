41717
39555

Kelowna  

SPCA investigator awarded

- | Story: 196756

SPCA’s Leadership Award is being given to Kelowna-based senior cruelty investigator Kathy Woodward.

Woodward was awarded on May 5th for her outstanding achievements and for going the extra mile to achieve the society’s goal.

“Kathy is truly inspiring,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “She is compassionate and diligent and is a shining example to her team.”

She has spent 23 years with the BC SPCA and has worked on thousands of animal cruelty investigations that lead to the saving of many animals.

“Her leadership under such duress speaks volumes about her strength and character, and she is truly deserving of this award,” said Moriarty.

For a full list of the winner visit their website.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
1257732
McLeery Rd
23.5 bedrooms
$1,950,000
more details
42057


40234


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Keeki
Keeki Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40308


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100
39499