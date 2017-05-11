Tour on the Alexa Bus

42375
The Alexa Bus made its way to Kelowna's Quigley Elementary School on Wednesday, to educate students on the importance of safe driving. 

The bus is named after Alexa Middelaer, a four-year-old girl who lost her life by an impaired driver in 2008.

"The family was so devastated that they raised $250,000 to bring the bus to life in hopes that it would never happen to someone again," said RCMP Sgt. Jerry Desaulniers.

Formed in 2008, Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members to 2,156 new and returning RCMP and municipal police from all corners of the province who have helped get drunk drivers off the road.

ICBC and MADD Canada honoured 61 members of the 2016 Alexa’s Team from the southeast district on Wednesday.

These officers worked diligently in 2016 to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

"During the educational deployment, we take the bus to a school and educate them on what the Alexa Bus is all about," said Desaulniers. 

